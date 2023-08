The Fort Frances Legion Branch #29 is organizing the production of banners, honouring local veterans, which will be hung annually along Front Street in the lead-up to Remembrance Day. If you would like the veterans in your life honoured, contact Veronica at the Legion office, at 807-274-0129. The banners cost $140 to produce, and require a photo and a few details about the veteran being honoured. If you would like to see a sample stop by the Clubroom.