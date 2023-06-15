Learning through song and dance

They were days of sharing culture and building understanding in a fun way, as hundreds of students from several schools and both school boards took part in student powwows hosted by Fort Frances High School and Robert Moore School. Many students turned out in their regalia to dance to the songs of a variety of drums including host drums Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services at FFHS and the Robert Moore School Drum at Robert Moore School. Other invited drums included Agency One, Charles Friday, Broken Horn, Thunder Horse, and Maango-Inini

Robert Moore School also hosted special guests flute artist Kyle Councillor and Hoop Dancer Billy Broadbent.