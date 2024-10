Students from Mme. Jones and Mme. Whitfield’s’ French Immersion Kindergarten class at St. Mary School got a chance to check out a fire truck from the Fort Frances Fire Department with department members Gavin Payne and Rob Dokuchie. Members of the department have been at local elementary schools this week for Fire Prevention Week, teaching kids about the importance of smoke detectors and family fire plans and letting them have a look at a fire truck.