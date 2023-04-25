Leaf Bombed

Passersby might have been alarmed last week to see the Causeway Insurance window adorned in blue and white. Causeway owner John Homer is a dyed in the wool Boston Bruins fan and when he took the opportunity to take in a Leafs playoff game while in Toronto on business, his friends back in Fort Frances decided to play a prank on him. Business neighbour the Flint House was quick to congratulate Homer on his conversion on their Facebook page saying in part “… John only needed to see one Leaf game live to truly under- stand what he and his family have been missing their entire lives.”

Should the Leafs advance from the first round they’ll match up against Homer’s beloved Bruins.