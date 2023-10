The Fort Frances Lakers hosted members of council from the different First Nations of Treaty Three Territory and the Rainy Lake Drum at their game last Friday night. The event in commemoration of the signing of Treaty Three which was signed 150 years ago this month. The Lakers lost both games of the home stand 5-0 on Friday and 6-2 on Saturday to the Kam River Walleye. The Lakers are away to take on the Sioux Lookout Bombers for a pair this weekend and away in Thunder Bay the weekend after that.