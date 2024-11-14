Kiwanis Whodunnit a success

Money was raised, cards were played, and by the end of the evening, a murderer was caught at La Place Rendez-Vous, all as part of the Kiwanis Club’s “Killer Night Out” Murder Mystery Gala held on Saturday, November 9, 2024. The night saw plenty of money raised to continue the Kiwanis Club’s mission of serving youth in the District. Longtime club member Bob Lidkea was also recognized and honoured for his decades of service with a Lifetime Membership, and attendees, like those above, enjoyed the photo booth.