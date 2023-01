Kids & Co – the popular kids’ entertainment series – has made its triumphant return from COVID, with the zany antics of The Kif-Kif Sisters. The twins, who hail from Quebec, showed off some unique culinary skills, and delighted the audience with their wacky performance. Kids & Co will be back on February 27 with Adam Proulx: Emilio’s Million Chameleons, and his glitter-filled chameleon cabaret! For info and ticket sales, visit www.kidsandco.ca.