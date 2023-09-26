Kids and parents alike wowed by indigenous tale at Kids & Co. show

The hungry mouse, Kw’at’el, searches for food in ‘Th’owxiya’ a tale from the Kwantlen First Nations. The play was a treat for all those in attendance at the Kids & Company show last night. After stealing from the old, hungry spirit that inhabits the food basket, the mouse must appease the spirit by finding it two children to eat. Kw’at’el joins with new friends Raven (Sqeweqs), Bears (Spa:th), and Sasquatch (Sasq’ets) to trick the hungry spirit and save Kw’at’el and their family from becoming the feast.