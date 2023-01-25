Kids and Company makes a comeback

Giant balloons and flying vegetables

The Kif-Kif Sisters brought loads of laughs with their comedy and audience interactions at the first Kids and Company performance since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Chopping cucumbers with a fan, making French fries with a tennis racket and dancing inside giant balloons were highlights of the show. Kids and Company will be back again on Feb. 27 when Emilio’s Million Chameleons will amaze when Emilio brings “his amazing, glitter-filled chameleon circus cabaret right to you!” With a dazzling puppet show.