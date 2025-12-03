Jackie and Gerry Guimond take home Riverside Health Care’s largest 50/50 Jackpot

A record-breaker! Jackie and Gerry Guimond of Fort Frances have taken home the largest-ever pot in the Riverside Health Care 50/50 Lights, Camera, DIAGNOSIS! raffle with November’s $15,445 windfall. “It’s not all about the money,” according to Jackie. “It’s not about winning, it’s about contributing to our care here.” Friends had encouraged the Guimonds to by Thunder Bay tickets for a higher jackpot, but Jackie was having none of it. “I quickly said, ‘That’s not for our hospital!’ It’s much better that I contribute into $15,000 going right here.” Gerry said they will continue to support Riverside, “Not necessarily because we won, or for winning, but for the cause.”