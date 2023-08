Crews were hard at work replacing insulators on the power lines by the Causeway on Sunday morning, as the Town of Fort Frances and all communities east of town experienced a planned power outage to allow for upgrade and repair work. The high-flying crew were aided in their endeavours by a pair of helicopters, as flaggers controlled the flow of traffic along the Causeway. The outage ran the entire time it had been scheduled for, with power coming back online to customers shortly after 5:00 p.m.