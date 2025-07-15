It takes a village…

Staff at The Bargain Shop Fort Frances and the Salvation Army put together a fundraiser BBQ to help support the Rainy River District Women’s Shelter of Hope during the Mall Days event held along Scott Street last Thursday, July 10, 2025. According to Sharon Calder, the Shelter’s Transitional Housing and Outreach Program Worker, the event helped raise more than $2,000 for the shelter thanks to a $210 donation from Vintage Junky, $1,000 donated by Wal-Mart, and $973.47 collected by The Bargain Shop, along with the help of other local businesses.