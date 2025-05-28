The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s took off from the Sorting Gap Marina in high spirits on Saturday, enjoying a beautiful late-May day to raise funds, awareness and support from those living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The walk raised approximately $6,691 for vital programs and services offered by the Alzheimer Society of Kenora-Rainy River, and thanks were extended to all volunteers and businesses who contributed, including Westland Insurance, IG Wealth Management, Hammond’s Nursery, Lowey’s Nursery, Boston Pizza, Tim Horton’s, Cloverleaf, The Place, Bombshell, as well as all participating individuals and teams.