Hundreds of dancers of all ages took to the pow-wow grounds of Couchiching First Nation this past weekend, with hundreds more coming to watch as the community and beyond celebrated the 31st annual event Friday, June 28, 2024, through to Sunday, June 30, 2024. Invited drums included the Whitefish Bay Singers, Black Lodge Singers of White Swan, Washington, and Northern Cree of Saddle Lake, Alberta.