 

Horsing around

17 April 2024
–Allan Bradbury photo

The cast of the play Mistatim performed on the Robert Moore stage Monday night. Mistatim is an unforgettable story of reconciliation, about the taming of a wild horse and the truest of friendships. Under a prairie sky, a simple wooden fence is all that separates Calvin on his ranch and Speck on her reservation. In many ways they are worlds apart, that is, until a wild horse named Mistatim turns their worlds upside down. The showing in Fort Frances on Monday night was sponsored by Holmlund Financial which also supplied popcorn for the audience.

Tichbornes
Cousineau Real Estate
Subscribe
Times Web Design
Who's Online?
Login to the Digital Edition