Horsing around

The cast of the play Mistatim performed on the Robert Moore stage Monday night. Mistatim is an unforgettable story of reconciliation, about the taming of a wild horse and the truest of friendships. Under a prairie sky, a simple wooden fence is all that separates Calvin on his ranch and Speck on her reservation. In many ways they are worlds apart, that is, until a wild horse named Mistatim turns their worlds upside down. The showing in Fort Frances on Monday night was sponsored by Holmlund Financial which also supplied popcorn for the audience.