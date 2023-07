Weechi-it-te-win Family Services hosted its annual “Honouring Our Children” powwow at the Nanicost Grounds on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Maango-Inini were host drum, with Broken Horn and Giishkandago’Ikwe Health Services Drum as co-hosts. There was a pancake breakfast and fish feast, two grand entries, and a princess and brave pageant.