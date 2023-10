The 2023 Homecoming King and Queen Jaxon Strachan and Danielle Schram proudly stand representing the Fort Frances High School. Jaxon was in full force at the homecoming football game, which the Muskie team won 46-0 competing with the St. John’s Tigers. It was a great game, the enthusiastic Muskie cheerleaders did their part to keep the team inspired along with the large crowd of fans watching the game!