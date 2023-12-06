Holiday Spirit on parade

The Fort Frances Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade was held December 2, to an appreciative crowd of hundreds of spectators. The weather wasn’t frightful at all, making for a fun evening out. Clockwise from right, the big guy himself made an appearance at the parade as the guest of honour. He joined the young and young at heart for hot chocolate in Rainy Lake Square after the parade; Fort Frances Citizens of the Year Duane and Grace Cridland were chauffeured along the route by Mayor Andrew Hallikas; the Fort Frances Canadians hockey players were out in full force; the Muskies Football team took the opportunity to show off their WHSFL Championship trophy, which they won last month; 4-H members presented their merry and bright float. For more parade photos, keep an eye out for the Season’s Greetings holiday edition of the Times, coming out on December 20.