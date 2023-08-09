Historic canoe trip departs

Over 20 people depart Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre on Thursday morning, Aug. 3 on a trip to Northwest Angle.

The hope is to recreate the journey that the original signers of Treaty #3 would have taken to get to the signing site.

Right: Chief Marcel Medicine-Horton and his son Trapper are on the trip. Chief Marcel was part of a group of young men who made a similar trip 25 years ago now he’s taking his son on the same trip.

Along the way the group has stopped in Rainy River, Assasbaska Ojibwe Heritage Park and Sable Islands.

The group has been supported by staff from Lake Life Adventures who have been carrying baggage and towing canoes by boat when paddlers get tired.

The group should arrive at Northwest Angle in Minnesota tomorrow afternoon before returning home by bus.