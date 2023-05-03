It was a full house at the Robert Moore School gymnasium on Saturday, April 29, 2023, for the return of the Riverside Foundation for Health Care’s Spring Luncheon and High Tea, held this year in honour of the late June Keddie, a former board member and prolific auxiliary volunteer. The luncheon featured plenty of items up for grabs, from penny tables to silent auctions to a new and gently used boutique, as well as plenty of purple – Keddie’s signature colour. Attendees also had the chance to play games and enjoy a refreshing light lunch, all in service of helping the Foundation raise money to- wards the purchase of lithotomy boot stirrups for use in the La Verendrye General Hospital Operating Room.