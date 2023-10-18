Having a blast at Music Bingo

It was all smiles for this team of familiar faces as they participated in the Kiwanis Club of Fort Frances’ Music Bingo held at the Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 on Friday, October 6, 2023. Participants were able to play at $5 a card and quick clips of different songs were played in order to try to fill out the usual bingo patterns. Lots of prizes were also available to be won throughout the night, and all the proceeds from the event went towards supporting the Kiwanis Club in their continuing work to support local children.