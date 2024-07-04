Happy Canada Day, Fort Frances

The day wasn’t without rain, but for the most part, the Fort Frances Canada Day parade was a smash hit with families as they turned out to Front Street on Monday, July 1, 2024 to see the floats and get some candy. The parade was hosted by Beyak Automotive Group once again this year, with further activities, including sand castle building, face painting, bouncy castles, food and more being held at the Point park beginning at 12:00 p.m. Unfortunately, a thunderstorm warning shut down proceedings early, with the planned fireworks display postponed until later in the year.