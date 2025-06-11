Graduation Day for Seven Generations Education Institute students

There were smiles all around as students from secondary, post-secondary and other programs at Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI) came together with friends, family and supporters to celebrate their achievements at the Memorial Sports Centre on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The ceremony featured traditional drum songs, a blessing from, an elder and the awarding of certificates, diplomas and awards, all followed by a dinner to cap off the celebrations. The institute also held its pinning ceremony for nursing program graduates the previous day, June 4, 2025, at La Place Rendez-Vous.