Grad season

Confederation College Fort Frances campus’ graduating class of 2025 took to the Townshend Theatre stage yesterday afternoon, alongside the platform party and faculty members, to celebrate the completion of their post-secondary careers. The convocation is the second such grad ceremony from a major post-secondary institute in the district following Seven Generations Education Institute’s ceremony on Thursday, June 5, 2025. For more photos from both ceremonies, see tomorrow’s issue of the Fort Frances Times.