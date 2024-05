On April 30, the Emo Food Bank received a cheque for $5000.00 from Cloverleaf Groceries. Kim Jo Bliss recently won $500.00 in a contest through Cloverleaf and Family Foods. She designated the Emo Food to be the recipient as the local charity. The Food Bank committee thanks Kim Jo and Cloverleaf and are great full for the great community we live in! From left to right are: Charlene McTavish, Greg Ward, Kyla Vieira, Brendon Loney.