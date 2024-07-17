Fun for all at BIA Mall Days

The annual Mall Days celebrations on downtown Scott Street in Fort Frances returned with a bang last Thursday, July 11, 2024, as local businesses and organizations got in on the fun. Visitors to the 200 and 300 blocks of Scott Street were treated to special deals from local businesses, as well as a host of other fun events that included the Flint House dunk tank, a chance to add to a community quilt at Betty’s, a collection of classic cars, as well as the Rainy Lake Square’s regular Thursday Market and delicious treats from visiting food trucks Talk on the Street and BeaverTails Mobile NorthWest Ontario.