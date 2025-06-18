Fort Frances recognizes Pride with march, solidarity and celebration

The weather was perfect for a day of Pride as Fort Frances and Borderland Pride took to the riverfront on Saturday, June 14, 2025, for this year’s Pride March. The walk began at the Sorting Gap Marina with free ice cream and booths from participating area organizations. Borderland Pride’s international march was changed this year to avoid any potential issues at the Canada-U.S. Border, in light of U.S. President Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. However, despite thechanges, members of Falls Pride still turned out to the docks of the Voyageurs National Park Headquarters, located directly across the river from the Sorting Gap, to show their solidarity with their Canadian friends and neighbours (bottom right photo). The walk concluded at the Fort Frances Civic Centre, where Borderland Pride’s Douglas Judson and Abbey Calder joined with Fort Frances Mayor Andrew Hallikas, above, for an official proclamation declaring June 2025 as Pride Month in Fort Frances. Supporters were then treated to a free barbecue lunch on the grounds of the Civic Centre. Borderland Pride capped off its day of celebrations with a Party and Music Bingo held at the Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 later that evening, with help from Party Rock DJ Services.