It was all fun, games and food for the students of Fort Frances Nursery School on Thursday, June 13, 2024, as they celebrated the wrap up and graduation for their program at the Lion’s Park. Students got to play on the park equipment, enjoy tractor train rides, and eat delicious food before being presented with a grad- uation certificate and a goodie bag, sending them off into the summer before the program picks back up in the new school year.