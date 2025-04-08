Fort Frances High School’s production of “Curtains!” ready to hit the Townshend stage

It’s an old-fashioned murder mystery at the Townshend Theatre as Fort Frances High School prepares to stage its production of “Curtains!” a 2006 musical comedy set in 1950’s Boston, Massachusetts.

The story follows the cast of a musical that sees its leading lady murdered during the opening night curtain call. Boston Police Lt. Frank Cioffi (Alex Kabel, below) is brought on the case to try and find a killer, all the while helping the cast and crew of the ill-fated show reach for the stars and avoiding becoming the next victim himself.

The show opens tomorrow night, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, and runs through Saturday, April 12, 2025, and gets underway at 7:00 p.m. each night. Tickets are available now at Howarth’s Home Centre at 288 Scott Street and cost $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors.

Read more about the show in tomorrow’s edition of the Fort Frances Times.

– Ken Kellar photos