Fort Frances High School Grade 12 grads celebrate their big day

Graduating Grade 12 Students of Fort Frances High School filled the Ice for Kids arena floor last Thursday, June 20, 2024 for the school’s annual Graduation cere- mony. Friends, family and more packed the stands to see their graduates cross the stage, bringing an end to their high school careers. Jayna Walter and Sophia Black gave the classes’ Salutatory Address, congratulating themselves and their classmates for their momentous accomplishments. Music was provided by the Fort Frances High School Senior Band, as well as a mid-ceremony performance by Liam Dent, Adriana Lesk, Piper Lidkea and Mackenzie McClain. Following the graduation ceremony, students partied the night away at the annual Chem-Free Grad party. For photos from the Chem-Free Grad portion of the night, please see B8.