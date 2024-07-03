Fort Frances celebrates a rainy Canada Day

The day may have ended on a wet note, but it got off with a bang as residents of Fort Frances amassed along the waterfront to watch the annual Canada Day Parade, filled with participating businesses, organizations, volunteers and more. Following the parade, celebrations continued between rain spells at the Point park, where activities like bubble blowing and digging for treasure were interspersed among delicious snacks. The fireworks show that was planned for the evening of Canada Day had earlier been postponed due to concerns with the weather, with the make-up date yet to be decided.