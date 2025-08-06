Fort Frances and Area Human Trafficking Coalition hosts family fun day

In recognition of the World Day Against Trafficking Persons on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the Fort Frances and Area Human Trafficking Coalition saw out a busy day full of family fun and municipal collaboration. The day began with a flag raising at the Fort Frances Civic Centre, where mayor Andrew Hallikas read out a proclamation recognizing the international day in Fort Frances and called on the public to learn more about the dangers it entails in order to raise awareness and bring the trafficking of people to an end. Following the flag raising, the Coalition took to the Legion Park in west Fort Frances to enjoy the sunshine and plenty of family-friendly activities like bouncy castles, face-painting, bubble blowing and more, including a BBQ lunch for those who turned out.