Food, Fun and Fireworks make for a great day in EMO

Hundreds came out to enjoy a beautiful sunny day at the fairgrounds in Emo in celebration of Canada Day. Top left: Members of the Muskie football team and Touchdown Club were selling food and raffle tickets in aid of the team. Below: Kids got to go trick or treating in the pits before race time giving them a chance to get up close and personal with the cars and drivers before they took to the track. Later spectators were treated to eight heats and four feature races as cars zoomed around the Emo Speedway. The night was capped off with a brilliant fireworks display.