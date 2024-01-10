Five generations of the Camirand family were able to gather for a family portrait. Front row: Sheila Jackson, 3rd generation, Carla Mose, 2nd generation, holding Ivy Jackson, 5th generation, Jean Camirand, 1st generation, holding Wren Jackson, 5th generation. Back row: Logan Jackson, 4th generation and Chase Jackson, 4th generation. Jean Camirand is now 98 1/2 years old. He made his home in Rainycrest last June. Jean’s daughter Carla shared with me that he’s adjusted well to his new surroundings. Anyone knowing Jean won’t be surprised about this as Jean is a positive thinking man. I was told yesterday by a friend of his, that Jean has the biggest smile. Jean and his wife Eloise were married five months short of 75 years; sadly Eloise passed over two years ago. The couple did everything together. They travelled, hunted, golfed, bowled and played bridge. Their volunteering was a great asset to many. They delivered Meals On Wheels and Jean spent many hours at the Senior Centre. Jean was a Legion member and a war Veteran.

Eloise was a CWL member for many years and was a Hospital Auxiliary member for over 50 years.

Without a doubt Jean and Eloise’s biggest accomplishment and joy was their family. Many happy hours were spent at their cabin. They felt blessed by their family especially as it grew with grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. I’m sure as much as Jean and Eloise felt blessed by their family, all four generations of the Camirand family know they are truly blessed and fortunate to have had Jean and Eloise and their never ending support, guidance and most importantly, love.