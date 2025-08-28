Fighting the fire

Fire Fighters from Fort Frances and International Falls work to hose down a simulated fire on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Fire Fighters from across the Rainy River District as well as across the border in the Falls took part in live fire training with the Mobile Live Fire Training Unit from the Ontario Fire College from Friday to Sunday. According to a post from Fort Frances Fire and Rescue Services: “The focus wasn’t just on reps, but on modern tactics and approaches: Advancing modern strategies for live fire scenarios; Sharpening team coordination and communication; Reinforcing core skills through high-intensity reps in realistic conditions.