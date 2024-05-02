FFHS musical brings rock to Townshend

The cast of Fort Frances High School’s “We Will Rock You’ filled the townshend with rock music and adoring fans during their run of shows from Wednesday, April 24, 2024, through Saturday, April 27, 2024. The show featured the music of Queen in a post-apocalyptic storyline that saw a group of rebels fighting back against an evil corporation that has brainwashed the kids of the world into personality-free clones. The show drew large crowds each night of the run, with many turning out to witness the talents of the show’s cast and enjoy the timeless music of Queen.



Ryan Brown sings about the days of their lives as Buddy. Commander Khashoggi (Liam Dent), left, confronts Galileo Figaro (Alex Kabel); Adriana Lesk is all attitude as The Killer Queen; Piper Lidkea asks for Somebody to Love as Scaramouche;