FFHS holds student showcase to highlight artistic talents

Members of the public had an excellent opportunity to take in the skills, talents and efforts of Fort Frances High School arts and manufacturing students last week during a two day Student Showcase held in the FFHS cafeteria and Townshend Theatre on Thursday, June 12, and Friday, June 13, 2025. The event featured artwork, hand-crafted items and more from students in a variety of different classes, including English, clothing, technology, art and ceramics. Each night of the showcase also featured two seatings of a short comedy sketch show titled “The 9 Worst Breakups of All Time” which was performed by the school’s drama class and featured the music of ABBA.