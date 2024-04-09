Festival in full swing

Carys Simpson channelled her inner Merida during her performance of “Touch the Sky” from Pixar’s Brave at Friday morning’s vocal session of the Rainy River District Festival of the Performing Arts held at Knox United Church in Fort Frances. Simpson’s performance tied her for first place in her category. The Festival continues this Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11, with the piano classes, with instrumental, english drama, french drama and Anishinaabemowin categories being held the week of April 15 – 18. The 2024 Festival Highlights Concert is scheduled for Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. at the Townshend theatre.