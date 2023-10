The weekend may have been cool, but it was the perfect weather for the Fall Harvest Corn Maze held at the Kooistra farm north of Emo on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8, 2023. The event featured the titular corn maze, but also included hay and horse rides, a petting zoo and hay tower for families to en- joy. Snacks and beverages were also available to help round out the days of fun. See more photos on A5.