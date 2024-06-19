Excellence in Education

The Rainy River District School Board recog- nized excellence in its staff, partners and volun- teers at its last regular board meeting. Nomina- tions are sought from the public, with winners selected by a panel.

This year’s winners: Clockwise from left: The Community Partner of the Year award was presented to Anne Marie Armstrong and Debbie Hebert from Sunset Country Métis for their work in promoting Métis music, dance and culture to students. The award was presented by

Director of Education Heather Campbell. Heather Algie and Joyce Scott share the title of Employee of the Year, both presented by Board Chair Kathryn Pierroz. Scott, above, was nominated by a current student, for creating a welcoming and nurturing environment. Algie was nominated by a parent for going above and beyond, showing patience and compassion for a

student enduring a difficult time.

Aleata Jerry was recognized as the Bus Driver

of the Year, for fostering a kind and nurturing, but safety minded bus. It was presented by Nikki Armstrong.

Kim Beaudry was awarded the Volunteer of the Year for her many years of prop and costume wizardry for the theatre program and her ded- ication to curling, with the award presented by Board Vice-Chair Mike Walchuk

Presenters also took time to honour the mem- ory of beloved bus driver, Warren Williams, who passed away in March. Longtime service awards were also presented to teachers. Those entering retirement this year were also acknowledged.