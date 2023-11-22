Emo Food Bank/Thrift Shop donate to Emo Library

The Emo Food Bank and Thrift Store were incredibly proud of their volunteers at the Thrift Shop. Our volunteers work countless hours organizing the numerous items donated to the Thrift Shop for sale. Through these sales we are able to donate most of the profits back into the community. Nicholas Donaldson of the Emo Library received a cheque of $5,000.00 to help with unexpected shortfall of funds. The library is an important part of our area. The Food Bank and Thrift Shop would like to thank the community for their support for their support of the Thrift Shop which in return can help the community programs. We are lucky to live in an incredible community!