Emo Fall Fair

The Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society Fall Fair took place in Emo this past weekend from Thursday, August 17 to Saturday, August 19.

Isabelle Meeks was named this year’s Emo Fair Queen, while Addy Jones and Donavan King were named mini queen and king.

Sisters Sydney and Georgia Romyn’s 4-H market steers were named Grand Champion and Reserve Champion.

Kelvin Caul earned champion logger and safety logger, with Jeff Friesen winning rookie logger.

Susan Irvine won the $25,000 prize draw from the Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society.