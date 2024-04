Downtown Fort Frances was awash with happy faces on Saturday, March 30, 2024, as families took to the streets to take part in the Kiwanis Club’s annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza event, which included stops to visit Easter Bunny Assistant Tanya at Hallett Brewing. Roughly a dozen businesses took part as a stop on the Egg-stravaganza Roadmap, and even more organizations took part in the event by volunteering at the Rainy Lake Square in different capacities.