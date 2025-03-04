Early morning fire destroys upper floor of home

The call went out at about 5:15 a.m. to a fire at 710 Wright Ave. in Fort Frances, according to interim fire chief Dave Robertson.

Robertson called the incident a ‘grinder’ for the responders. There is currently no indication as to the cause but the entire upper level of the home was destroyed, Robertson said. The site was still active with hot spots when Robertson spoke to the Times as of 9:45 a.m. and Robertson expected firefighters to be entering the building to ensure the fire was completely out. No injuries have been reported.