Drove downtown in the rain…

The Steven Page Trio packed the Townshend Theatre last night with over 350 people in attendance. Page, along with Craig Northey (left) and Kevin Fox (right) performed several Barenaked Ladies hits, including kicking the show off with It’s All Been Done and adding in The Old Apartment and Brian Wilson later in the show. The banter between the trio was also a great laugh. Last night’s show was one of the highly anticipated offerings in Tour de Fort’s celebratory 30th Anniversary season. The next Tour de Fort show will be singer-songwriter Belle Plaine on Friday, January 19, 2024.