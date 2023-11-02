Double wins on Ice for Kids

Ryker Watt leads the line for a fly-by celebration after he scored the second and game-winning goal in Tuesday’s 5-1 win over the Kenora Islanders. The Lakers took four of six standings points in three games since last Friday, with a pair of wins over the Islanders sandwiched around a loss to Kam River on Saturday. The Friday game went to a 12-round shootout, which the Lakers won 3-2 with the final goal coming off the stick of Ian Snooks and the win going to goalie Lucas Toth. The two wins put the Lakers seventh in the league at a 2-9-0-1 record. The Lakers head to Red Lake for a pair against the fifth ranked Miners this weekend.