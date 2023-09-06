Dave Byrnes takes home Riverside Foundation 50/50 win for August

Riverside Foundation for Health Care is excited to announce that the winner of the August 50/50 jackpot Dave Byrnes of Fort Frances, ON with the winning ticket number FF-8083700. Byrnes is the lucky recipient of $10,368 with the same amount going to the Foundation. The draw was made Thursday, August 31st at 11:00am in the Foundation Office.

After receiving the phone call notifying him of his win, Dave said that his bad morning had turned around. Having not had a chance to tell his wife yet about the win, he said that for now, the winnings would just be going in the bank. His coworkers all have their fingers crossed for a lunch on him! Dave supports the raffle because having used the services at Riverside and receiving excellent care, he knows the importance of having equipment available when it is needed.

This raffle marks three years since Riverside Foundation drew the first 50/50 jackpot winner. In those three years, over $575,000 in cash prizes has been given away and after expenses, over $400,000 has been used to purchase equipment to keep health care close to home. In previous fiscal years the following equipment was purchased:

$21,000 for two Bladder Scanners for Rainycrest and LVGH

$97,000 towards the purchase of an Ultrasound for the DI Department

$123,000 towards the Picture This campaign

$46,000 for two Spacelab Monitors for the OR

$35,000 for a Spacelab Rolly for Peds

$30,000 for a Cellavision DC-1 for the lab

$11,700 for a Double IV Infusion Pump for the ER

This fiscal year $30,500, funds raised through the April-July 50/50 are being put towards a new Fridge and Temperature Control monitors for the Pharmacy. August proceeds are supporting a Medfusion pump at $5,500 for the OR and a new wheelchair for Rehab valued at $5,000. The upcoming September draw will be supporting a new gynecological stretcher for the Obstetrics department valued at $8,000.

Dave Byrnes, centre, is the winner of Riverside Foundation for Health Care’s 50/50 draw for August, taking home $10,368 and helping to fund health care close to home. Tickets are available now for the September 50/50 draw. – Submitted photo

Tickets for the September raffle are available now at www.riverside5050.ca or by calling the Foundation Office at 274-4803 to arrange for offline sales. Tickets are 10 for $5, 20 for $10, 100 for $20 or our best deal of 250 chances for $40. A $500 early bird draw sponsored by West End Motors and Westland Insurance will take place Wednesday, September 20th at 11:00am. Ticket sales for the jackpot close Thursday, September 29th at 9:00pm with the draw taking place Friday, September 29th at 11:00 a.m.

The Riverside Foundation for Health Care is the fundraising entity for Riverside Health Care Facilities. It is our mission to raise funds for the purchase of medical equipment, the support of patient/client services, and the improvement of medical facilities for all residents of the area served by Riverside Health Care. Donors can choose to designate their donation to a specific facility, department, or approved piece of capital equipment. Every dollar designated to a specific fund is used for it’s intended purpose. Riverside Foundation honours the capital approval process that is in place at Riverside Facilities and is only able to support the purchase of any medical equipment, support patient/client services, and support any improvement of medical facilities that has been granted approval by Riverside Health Care Facilities.