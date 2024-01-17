Dancing to the bank

A.J. Wensley happily holds the 50/50 draw cheque he was presented with on Saturday, January 6th. at the Dance Hall. The winning amount was $8,460.00. Standing beside A.J is his finance Sydney King. A.J shared he was very surprised about his winnings, he does purchase quite a few tickets and although he’s won a few small winnings, never anything in this amount. He shared that his lucky winning number was #543 and he will definitely use this number again when purchasing tickets. When asked what his plans were for the money, he didn’t have to think twice before responding, “ We are getting married in September and this will definitely help with the cost of our wedding.

A.J. is employed at New Gold and Sydney is an RN at Riverside Hospital. Congratulations to A.J. and Sydney on their upcoming marriage and your winnings!