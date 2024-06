The Crossroads School community gathered for the annual Fish Fry Finale on June 13. Nearly 300 people enjoyed a dinner of fish, fries and fixings.

Top left, Kristina Mat- thews, Alyssa Caul and Peg- gy Mathews enjoyed a meal together. Top right, Tracy Rae, Stacey LaBelle and Arlene Rea had a chance to visit during the finale cel- ebration. Left, kelvin Caul was one of the cooks who took part in the making of the dinner.