Creativity flows at the SGEI Makerspace

Seven Generations Education Institute is officially opening its Makerspace to the public. This interactive creativity lab is a collaborative space offering a wide range of technology and cultural crafts for designing, inventing, sharing, and enjoying a hands-on experience. SGEI provides training for the equipment, including a laser engraver, 3D printers, sewing machines, Cricut Machines, an audio lab, computer programming, VR equipment and STEAM-focused activities, to name a few. The grand opening will allow members of the public to tour what the facility has to offer, and get their creative juices flowing. An online booking system through the SGEI website will allow for training and use of the space going forward. Events are also in the works for the space, with March Break themed activities planned for youth and adults.

The open house will be held February 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the SGEI campus, 1452 Idylwild Drive. All are welcome to come out and explore.